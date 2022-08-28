Sunday, August 28th.

Every day I check Hacker News at least once. Whenever I visit the site, I have to appreciate that it isn’t your average website in 2022.

The Hacker News website hasn’t been redone in some bloated, unnecessary Javascript framework like so many other websites today. It loads fast and gets the job done. They nailed the intuitive-ness and the simplicity on the website. I don’t think it should, or will ever change.

What I like most, though, is that the news doesn’t make the front page based on your interests, but instead the interests of others. There are plenty of like-minded people on Hacker News, and at least one article on Hacker News will catch my eye every time I visit the site.

And it’s not just news about technology. There are showcases of people’s projects. Questions for the Hacker News community to answer. It’s a non-biased and non-corrupt way to share different articles around the web.

Every SumUp article I try to share my favorite articles from around the web, and I find many of those articles on Hacker News.

Such as today, when I read:

Underground city in Turkey found in man's basement

You get to find other individual’s websites and articles, such as:

Derek Siver's Page

Hacker News is a masterpiece of web technology that reminds us that websites don’t need to be flashy or riddled with algorithms and advertisements to be the best.